Senegalese scientists help develop rapid coronavirus tests for Africa

Medical laboratory used to illustrate the story
Medical laboratory used to illustrate the story

Scientists in Senegal have started validating inexpensive, rapid test kits that could make the fight against the coronavirus in Africa a lot simpler.

The test kits would show results within 10 minutes and are expected to be available in June, Ousmane Faye, head of the virology department at Institut Pasteur de Dakar, said on Tuesday.

“African countries could then afford the test kit at a low price,” he said.

The test kit consists of an antigen test and an antibody test.

The antigen test can detect protein fragments of the coronavirus from nasal swabs or saliva, whereas the antibody tests use tiny blood samples to detect signs of prior viral infection.

The institute is validating the test kits, which were developed by a British company Mologic. They will be manufactured by the diaTropix disease testing facility in Senegal.

According to Mologic, the device would allow for users to test at home and provide a result within 10 minutes without the need for special training, electricity or a laboratory.

The company said this will be the first time that a diagnostic kit created in Britain would be jointly manufactured in Africa.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the lack of coronavirus tests is now one of the biggest problems on the African continent.

Kenya, for example, has only been able to test 1,000 samples a day whereas laboratories in Germany are able to test more than 150,000 a day, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.