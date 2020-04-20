Tanzania confirms 84 new Coronavirus cases

Related News

Tanzania health authorities on Monday announced 84 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in three days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 254 from 170 reported on Friday last week.

Tthe Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu, said in a statement that there were three new deaths from the viral disease, bringing the total number of people that have succumbed to the disease to 10.

The minister added that Dar es Salaam was leading with 33 new cases and more than half of the country’s 31 regions reported confirmed cases.

Mr Mwalimu said all patients admitted to designated facilities in mainland Tanzania were in good condition except four patients who were in intensive care.

(Xinhua/NAN)