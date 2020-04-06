Coronavirus: South Sudan confirms index case

Related News

South Sudan has confirmed its first case of Covid-19. The patient is a 29-year-old woman who returned from Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.

The patient – a United Nations staff, arrived South Sudan February 28 and resided there for five weeks. When she started experiencing symptoms, she began to work from home and requested to be tested for the virus.

According to the UN, the patient is recovering well.

WHO’s country representative to South Sudan, Olushayo Olu, said “with the confirmation of a first case of Covid-19 in South Sudan, the virus is now a reality.”

He added, “working with the Ministry of Health and partners, WHO has shifted its focus from readiness to response. Time is critical now, we must now focus on tracing the people that the patient may have come in contact with to be able to isolate, test and provide them with medical care as need arises.”

South Sudan is the 51st African country to confirm a case of coronavirus. Comoros, Lesotho, and Sao Tome and Principe are the countries that have not confirmed a single case of the virus.

Meanwhile Senegal and Algeria have extended their states of emergency and curfew, as cases in both countries continue to rise.

President Macky Sall of Senegal extended the emergency rule for another 30 days.

The state of emergency “allows the authorities to regulate or prohibit the movement of goods and people and gatherings, temporarily close public places and meeting places, ban the movement of planes boats, decide on entry and exit points, or place people under house arrest.”

There are 222 confirmed cases, two deaths, and 82 recoveries in Senegal.

In Algeria, Prime Minister Abdeliziz Djerad on Saturday announced the extension of the earlier placed curfew from 12 hours (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM) to 17 hours (3:00 PM – 7:00 AM).

Algeria has 1,320 confirmed cases, 152 deaths, and 90 recoveries.