Congolese musician, Aurlus Mabele, is dead

Congolese music legend, Aurlus Mabélé. [PHOTO CREDIT: Vanguard]
Congolese music legend, Aurlus Mabélé. [PHOTO CREDIT: Vanguard]

Congolese music legend, Aurlus Mabélé, has passed away while battling COVID-19, friends and relatives said.

Mabélé died in a Paris hospital, France, the same day he was admitted.

He was 67.

His daughter, French singer Liza Monet, tweeted on Thursday that her father had died of COVID-19.

“I am inconsolable,” she wrote.

Also, a fellow member of his band, Loketo, Mav Cacharel, said on Facebook that the singer died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, his manager, Jimmy Ouetenou, said it was not confirmed he died of COVID-19 and that he had long-term health problems, according to BBC.

Ouetenou said talks were already underway with the Congolese government for him to be buried in his home country.

In the meantime, his coffin will be placed in a burial vault until travel restrictions due to coronavirus are lifted.

‘Congolese superstar’

Born as Aurélien Miatsonama in Congo-Brazzaville Mabélé was called the king of soukous – a high-tempo Congolese dance music popular across Africa.

Under his real name, he founded Les Ndimbola Lokole with his friends in Brazzaville and recorded some of the hottest hits that moved the African continent in the 1970s, such as Embargo, Zebola and Waka Waka

He would later move to Paris where he founded another band, Loketo, meaning ‘hips’ in Lingala – the language of most soukous songs, which is widely spoken in western DR Congo and Congo-Brazzaville.

He took soukous around the world with more than 10 million albums sold over a 30-years of musical career.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.