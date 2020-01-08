Uganda repatriates released Rwandan prisoners

President of Uganda Yoweri K Museveni gestures as he speaks during a news conference in a hotel in St Julians, Valletta, Malta on the first day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), Friday Nov. 25, 2005. CHOGM was opened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday and the event is due to hosted by Uganda in two years time. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)
President of Uganda Yoweri K Museveni gestures as he speaks during a news conference in a hotel in St Julians, Valletta, Malta on the first day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), Friday Nov. 25, 2005. CHOGM was opened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday and the event is due to hosted by Uganda in two years time. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

Uganda on Wednesday handed over nine Rwandan nationals released by a military court to ease tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa, handed over the freed prisoners to immigration authorities in the presence of Frank Mugambage, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda.

Mr Kutesa said the gesture is in line with the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding signed between Uganda and Rwanda on the normalisation of the relations between the two countries.

“We have withdrawn the charges against these nine people.

“We are doing this as a political move to ease the tension between our two countries,’’ Mr Kutesa said at the handover ceremony in Kampala.

He said to withdraw charges is an act of goodwill which Uganda considers and hopes will be reciprocated by the Rwanda government by dealing with other issues it has raised with them.

Uganda’s General Court Martial set nine Rwandese free on Tuesday, who were facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The move followed the prosecution losing interest in the case.

Mr Mugambage said the release and handover is a step in the right direction and called for the end of arbitrary arrests of Rwandese who visit Uganda.

The handover came in the wake of negotiations by the two neighbouring countries to end close to a year of misunderstandings.

In 2019, Rwanda closed its common border with Uganda alleging that the latter was incarcerating its citizens.

However, Uganda denied the allegations.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.