Three Americans killed as Al-Shabaab attacks Kenyan base

A terror attack by the Al Shabaab, which took place on Sunday in Kenya, has claimed the lives of three Americans.

A US service member and two civilian contractors working for the Defence Department were killed; their identities are yet to be disclosed.

Two others were injured and are “currently in stable condition; they are being evacuated.”

Besides the three Americans who were killed, a Kenyan military spokesperson, Paul Njuguna, confirmed the death of five attackers.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Background

The group attacked Manda Bay airfield, Kenya on Sunday and according to The Guardian. It marks their first attack against “US forces in the east African country Kenya.”

Al Shabaab’s attack which started before dawn lasted for about four hours, according to reports by the military and witnesses quoted by Reuters.

A statement by the group “claimed it had destroyed seven aircraft and three military vehicles”, without providing other details.

It also” published pictures of masked gunmen standing next to an aircraft in flames.”

Al-Shabaab, according to Aljazeera, has “maintained a campaign of deadly bomb and gun attacks despite being ejected from their bases in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and other areas years ago.”

The attack on Sunday, comes almost a year after the group launched a deadly suicide attack on the upscale 14 Riverside complex in Nairobi, killing 21 people.