14 students killed in north-western Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso on map used to illustrate the story.
14 students died on Saturday morning in Toeni, Sourou province, in north-western Burkina Faso when the bus transporting them jumped on a mine, Xinhua learned from a security source.

“A bus, transporting students to the city of Toma, jumped on a mine.

“The death toll is 14 and four injured,” an army official said on condition of anonymity to Xinhua.

The reason of the incident was not immediately clear and further details are yet to emerge.

An Islamist insurgency last year has ignited ethnic and religious tensions in Burkina Faso, especially in northern areas bordering Mali.

On December 1, 2019, 14 people were shot dead in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso.

On November 6, 2019, gunmen opened fire on a convoy of buses carrying mine workers in the country’s East region, killing 39.

(Xinhua/NAN)

