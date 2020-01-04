Ugandan president inaugurates 195-km walk to honour liberation fighters

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni
Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni [Photo: France24]

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday began a six-day walk in honour of the country’s fighters who won a five-year guerrilla war in 1986.

Mr Museveni flagged off the 195-km historic trek code-named “Africa Kwetu”, loosely translated “Our Africa”, The Great Sacrifice from Galamba in the central district of Wakiso.

The president, dressed in full military combat, is leading the veterans, youth and well-wishers in the trek through the seven districts.

READ ALSO: Executions: Don’t let Boko Haram divide us, Buhari urges Nigerians

The trekkers are expected to cover 28 km per day before breaking in the evening over a bonfire at the dotted eight camp sites to remind Ugandans of the heroic exertions of the freedom fighters who volunteered out of patriotism, according to the organizers.

Mr Museveni led a similar walk in 1999.

He led the five-year guerrilla war that brought him into power in 1986.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.