Somalia says unnamed country behind blast that killed 90 people

Mogadishu on the map of Somalia
Somalia says an unnamed country helped plan Saturday’s bomb explosion in Mogadishu that killed no fewer 90 people.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said in a tweet on Monday.

It claimed that a foreign country planned the massacre of the Somalis in Mogadishu on December 28

The bombing was the deadliest in more than two years in a country wrecked by nearly three decades of Islamist violence and clan warfare.

NISA added it would investigate the assault with help from a foreign intelligence agency.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing at the busy Ex-Control checkpoint in the northwest of Mogadishu.

However, Mogadishu mayor Omar Muhamoud blamed al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab.

Report says the group carries out frequent bombings to try to undermine Somalia’s central government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping troops.

The most deadly attack blamed on al Shabaab was in 2017 when a truck bomb exploded next to a fuel tanker in Mogadishu, killing almost 600.

In recent years, Somalia has become an arena for military and diplomatic rivalry between Turkey and Qatar on one side, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the other.

(Reuters/NAN)

