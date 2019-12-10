Sudan: Al-Bashir questioned over coup that brought him to power 30 years ago

Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan. [PHOTO CREDIT: Al Jazeera]
Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan. [PHOTO CREDIT: Al Jazeera]

Sudan’s ousted long-time leader Omar al-Bashir was summoned for questioning on Tuesday over his role in the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

Mohamed al-Amin, a member of Mr Bashir’s defence, told reporters of his summons on Tuesday.

Mr Bashir, who ruled Sudan until the military removed him in April following months of street protests, was charged in May with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

He is also already on trial on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption. A verdict is expected on Saturday in that trial.

“We believe that this is a political trial par excellence because 30 years have passed and many variables have occurred,” al-Amin said.

READ ALSO: Again, court clears Deji Adeyanju of murder charges

“We do not know what happened in the investigation room. We have an agreement with President al-Bashir not to speak with this committee and to boycott it,” Mr Amin added, referring to the investigative committee.

The ousted president’s prosecution is a test of how far power-sharing military and civilian authorities will tackle the legacy of his 30-year authoritarian rule.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Mr Bashir in 2009 and 2010 on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.