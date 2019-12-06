Boko Haram abducts 18 in Cameroon

Several security sources on Friday said 18 civilians have been kidnapped by the terror group Boko Haram in raids in Cameroon’s Far North region.
Sources said the terrorists stormed several localities of the region, looted foodstuffs, and abducted 18 men and women.
According to local authorities, the Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages.
READ ALSO:
Don’t allow terrorists destabilise West Africa, Buhari urges ECOWAS leaders
The Army also said on Thursday, Boko Haram killed four civilians in the Far North region.
About 2,000 Cameroonians have been killed since Boko Haram since 2014, according to security reports.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.