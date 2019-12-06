14 killed in rebel attack in Congo

Congo on Map
Congo on map

A government official on Friday said no fewer than 14 people have been killed in a militia attack in eastern Congo.

Donat Kibwana, the administrator of Beni territory, told dpa that the incursion in Mantumbi, in the district of Beni, has been attributed to radical Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

“Assailants invaded the village of Mantumbi on Thursday around 3pm in heavy rain, killing 14 people.’’

The news comes just days after 12 were killed in similar attacks on Tuesday.

According to local human rights organisation CEPADHO, more than 150 people have been killed by rebels since October.

Armed groups, many of whom are concerned with wresting control of natural resources, have carried out repeated attacks in eastern Congo and dozens of people have been killed in the past few weeks alone.

An estimated 160 rebel groups with a total of more than 20,000 fighters are active in Congo’s east.

Among them is the ADF, originally from Uganda, which repeatedly carries out attacks around Beni.

It has been accused of killing thousands of people, including United Nations peacekeepers.

The UN has tried to stabilise the country for the past 20 years with a 15,000 strong peacekeeping force.

In recent weeks, however, the residents of Beni and other cities have demonstrated their dissatisfaction at government and UN protection, saying not enough is being done to prevent the insurgents.

An epidemic of Ebola, which is difficult to control, is also raging in the region mainly because of the poor security situation.

(dpa/NAN)

(dpa/NAN)

