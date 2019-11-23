At least 24 people killed by landslides, floods in Kenya

At least 24 people killed by landslides, floods in Kenya [PHOTO: Al Jazeera]
At least 24 people killed by landslides, floods in Kenya [PHOTO: Al Jazeera]

Landslides and floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 24 people in Kenya, officials said on Saturday.

At least 17 people were buried overnight by landslides in West Pokot County, north of the capital Nairobi, county commissioner Apollo Okello told dpa.

A family of seven people was swept away by floods in another part of the county, Okello said.

An undisclosed number of people were missing on Saturday, while infrastructure including roads and bridges had been damaged, according to Emmanuel Ameme, a coordinator for the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

READ ALSO: Why some presidential aides were sacked — Buhari

Heavy rainfall continued on Saturday, with the Kenya Red Cross sending rescue teams into affected areas.

“The rivers are swelling again, so the damage might even be worse,” Okello told dpa.

dpa/NAN

 

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.