Six killed in Uganda lightning strike

Uganda
Map showing Uganda

Six people were killed and 11 others critically injured when lightning struck on Thursday in the northern Ugandan district of Pader.

A police commander, Tom Bainomugisha, told Xinhua by telephone that the group of people was gathering under a big tree when the lightning struck during a morning drizzle.

“The group had spent the night in prayers for a bereaved person when the incident happened,’’ Mr Bainomugisha said.

Lightning is common in the region, according to Mr Bainomugisha.

In September, four farmers were killed by lightning in the southwestern district of Kanungu.

The country’s weather department said last month that the ongoing rainy season was at its peak, warning that parts of the country are likely to face flooding, lightning and mudslides. (Xinhua/NAN)

