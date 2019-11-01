Mokgweetsi Masisi sworn in as new Botswana president

President Mokgweetsi Masisi
President Mokgweetsi Masisi_Twitter

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi was sworn in on Friday after the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) won the country’s parliamentary elections last week.

The mood was upbeat at the University of Botswana venue where about 3,000 guests attended the inauguration of the country’s fifth democratically elected president.

Mr Masisi has vowed to prioritise job creation during his tenure, in order to curb the country’s increasing unemployment rate.

The diamond-rich southern African country has long been considered one of Africa’s most stable democracies; however, it has also struggled with high unemployment, which official records peg at 17 per cent.

Some opposition parties have suggested that it is higher.

Mr Masisi also reiterated his government’s commitment to wildlife conservation in the country.

“My government will continue to seek an outcome that will set the tone for conserving our wildlife and elephants in particular,” Mr Masisi said.

Botswana received a backlash from the international community and animal rights activists after the country lifted a moratorium on elephant hunting in May.

The lifting of the ban also offended former president Ian Khama, who defected from the BDP to the Botswana Patriotic Front, which also contested the elections.

The BDP has ruled Botswana since independence from Britain in 1966, overseeing its rise from one of the world’s poorest nations to a middle-income country thanks to diamond production.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Other African countries were represented at the ceremony with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, President Edgar Lungu of Zambia and President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique in attendance.

Former Botswana president Festus Mogae was also there, but Mr Khama was notable by his absence.

The 58-year-old took the oath of office at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena in the capital, Gaborone.

The swearing-in was Botswana’s first to be held away from the Parliament building.

BDP won the October 23 vote after securing 38 of the 57 seats in the National Assembly, while the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change won 15.

The ruling party has been in power since the southern African country attained its independence in 1966.

Mr Masisi banked on his record on tackling corruption, such as making the declaration of assets obligatory for public sector officials.

He is also credited with overseeing a reduction in bureaucracy for small businesses.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.