Tunisian PM sacks Foreign, Defence Ministers

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has sacked Foreign Minister Khamaies Jhinaoui, Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi and Secretary of State for Diplomacy Hatem Ferjani.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Tunisian government on Tuesday in Tunis.
Minister of Justice Kamel Jamoussi will act as interim Defence Minister while Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Sabri Bachtobji will be the interim minister of foreign affairs.
Mr Jhinaoui was appointed as foreign minister on January 6, 2016, while Zbidi was appointed as defence minister on September 12, 2017.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: . This space is available for a Text_Ad. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.