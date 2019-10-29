Tunisian PM sacks Foreign, Defence Ministers

Related News

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has sacked Foreign Minister Khamaies Jhinaoui, Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi and Secretary of State for Diplomacy Hatem Ferjani.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Tunisian government on Tuesday in Tunis.

Minister of Justice Kamel Jamoussi will act as interim Defence Minister while Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Sabri Bachtobji will be the interim minister of foreign affairs.

Mr Jhinaoui was appointed as foreign minister on January 6, 2016, while Zbidi was appointed as defence minister on September 12, 2017.

(Xinhua/NAN)