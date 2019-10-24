29 people die in Kenya floods

Benin Flood
A flooded street used to illustrate the story

Twenty-nine people have died in Kenya due to flooding, authorities said on Thursday.

Kenya’s meteorological department had warned that more heavy rains are expected.

The East African country is experiencing the second of its two annual rainy seasons.

James Muhindi of the meteorological department told dpa that the rainfall in October has been above average in most parts of Kenya.

He said one area near the border with Ethiopia recorded more rain in the first 10 days of the month than it would usually see over the entire rainy season.

He added that the rain typically comes between October and December.

Almost 12,000 people have been displaced due to flooding, which has particularly affected the north and east of Kenya, government spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, said in televised remarks.

The floods have also dealt a blow to key sectors of the country’s economy, such as agriculture.

Mr Oguna said 10,000 livestock animals have died in the flooding.
The rains are expected to its peak in November, according to the meteorological department.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

FIRS AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.