100 elephants die in Botswana in suspected anthrax outbreak

Elephant (Photo credit: trueactivist.com)
Elephants (Photo credit: trueactivist.com)

More than 100 elephants have died in Botswana in the past two months partly because of a suspected anthrax outbreak, the government has said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the elephants are dying from anthrax, whilst some died from drought effects,” a Department of Wildlife and National Parks statement said.

“Due to the severe drought, elephants end up ingesting soil while grazing and get exposed to the anthrax bacteria spore,” it said.

Elephants without Borders said an aerial survey showed fresh elephant carcasses increased by 59 per cent between 2014 and 2018, mostly from poaching and illegal hunting with drought also a contributing factor.

READ ALSO: Lion captured after escape from Kano zoo cage

The wildlife authority said the latest deaths were in the Chobe River front and Nantanga areas in northern Botswana where 14 dead elephants were found this week.

It said it would be burning the carcasses to prevent the anthrax infection from spreading to other animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, anthrax is a type of bacteria found naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plants, or water.

Anthrax is not contagious and humans can only get infected by ingesting the bacteria. It can be prevented in animals via regular vaccination.

Botswana is home to almost a third of Africa’s elephants, around 130,000.

Botswana has lifted a ban on big-game hunting to combat a growing conflict between humans and wildlife.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Botswana and its neighbours in southern Africa are experiencing a severe drought because of below average rainfall since an El Nino weather system struck in 2015.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.