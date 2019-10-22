Cameroon needs Russian armoured personnel carriers, helicopters to deal with Boko Haram – Ambassador

Boko Haram has killed some Nigerian citizens
Boko Haram used to illustrate the story.

Cameroon is interested in purchasing Russian-made armoured personnel carriers, as well as military transport helicopters and attack helicopters, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Mahamat Paba Sale, said in an interview with Sputnik.

“I have attended many arms fairs here, and you know, the chief of staff of the Cameroonian Army attended a fair as well and he said: ‘This is the equipment that we need.’

“He was pointing at armoured personnel carriers,” Mr Paba Sale said.

These vehicles could help prevent fatalities from roadside mines installed by the Boko Haram militant group, according to the diplomat.

“We need this, as we in Cameroon are dealing with militants from the Boko Haram group.

“Sometimes they insert mines on the routes of our servicemen, and if the vehicle is not armoured, our people die due to hitting mines.
“It is very, very much important for us to have this equipment,” Mr Paba Sale stressed.
He also noted that Cameroon could purchase Russian helicopters.

“Yes, we are also interested in helicopters, both military transport and attack ones.

“I cannot go into detail, but this is interesting for us,” Mr Paba Sale added.
(Sputnik/NAN)

