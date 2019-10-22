Four Tanzanian fishermen drown in Lake Victoria

Related News

At least four fishermen drowned in Lake Victoria early Tuesday after their fishing boat capsized in the lake, said a Tanzanian official.

“The boat capsized at 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday close to Kibara landing site in Bunda district in Mara region,” Juma Ndaki, the Mara Regional Police Commissioner, said.

The fishing boat capsized after water had filled in it through a hole that the fishermen did not notice, Mr Ndaki told a news conference.

He added that the fifth fisherman in the boat was rescued by other fishers after he had screamed calling for help as he was clinging on the capsized boat.

He said the four bodies of the victims had been recovered and handed over to relatives for burial arrangements.

(Xinhua/NAN)