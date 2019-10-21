Ebola: Death toll rises to 2.150 in DR Congo

Related News

The death toll from the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has climbed to 2,150, the latest report said.

The report was according to the latest figure from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Africa CDC, a specialised agency of the AU, recently disclosed that the death toll from the Ebola crisis in DRC had reached 2,133 as of early this month.

However, its latest periodic update regarding the deadly outbreak’s status showed that the death toll had climbed to 2,150 as of October 13.

Figures from the AU also indicated that a total of 3,220 Ebola cases were reported as of the stated period, registering 29 new Ebola virus cases from the 3,191 that were reported as of September 29.

The number of people recovered from the deadly virus also increased from 991 people as of Sept. 29 to 1,033 as of last week, in which the overall Ebola fatality ratio has remained constant at 67 per cent, it was noted.

The 55-member pan African bloc, through the Africa CDC, also urged its member countries as well as international and private organisations to exert concerted efforts against the Ebola virus outbreak in the DRC and its neighbouring countries.

The AU had also on October 15 convened a fundraising forum of African private sector and partners forum, dubbed “Africa Against Ebola,” that aimed to support the ongoing response against the Ebola virus outbreak in the DRC.

The AU also disclosed that it will mobilise up to 600 local health workers and community volunteers to reach out to the most remote corners of affected health areas and zones.

The measure is to address the critical challenges of community engagement and ownership.

(Xinhua/NAN)