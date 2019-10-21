Ebola: Death toll rises to 2.150 in DR Congo

DR Congo
DR Congo

The death toll from the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has climbed to 2,150, the latest report said.

The report was according to the latest figure from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The Africa CDC, a specialised agency of the AU, recently disclosed that the death toll from the Ebola crisis in DRC had reached 2,133 as of early this month.

However, its latest periodic update regarding the deadly outbreak’s status showed that the death toll had climbed to 2,150 as of October 13.

Figures from the AU also indicated that a total of 3,220 Ebola cases were reported as of the stated period, registering 29 new Ebola virus cases from the 3,191 that were reported as of September 29.

The number of people recovered from the deadly virus also increased from 991 people as of Sept. 29 to 1,033 as of last week, in which the overall Ebola fatality ratio has remained constant at 67 per cent, it was noted.

The 55-member pan African bloc, through the Africa CDC, also urged its member countries as well as international and private organisations to exert concerted efforts against the Ebola virus outbreak in the DRC and its neighbouring countries.

The AU had also on October 15 convened a fundraising forum of African private sector and partners forum, dubbed “Africa Against Ebola,” that aimed to support the ongoing response against the Ebola virus outbreak in the DRC.

The AU also disclosed that it will mobilise up to 600 local health workers and community volunteers to reach out to the most remote corners of affected health areas and zones.

The measure is to address the critical challenges of community engagement and ownership.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.