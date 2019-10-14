French tourist stabbed to death in Tunisia

The Tunisian Interior Ministry said on Monday that a French tourist was stabbed to death by a religious extremist in Tunisia’s northernmost province of Bizerte.
The ministry spokesman, Khaled Hayouni, said security authorities recognised the incident as a public law case, adding that all efforts were being made to identify the context of the incident.
The Regional Health Director in Bizerte, told the private radio Mosaique FM that the tourist died due to injuries he sustained on getting to the hospital.
However, preliminary investigation had identified the assailant as a 28-year-old man who wounded a soldier with a sharp blade before escaping and stabbing the tourist in his face and chest.
This is the second stabbing attack in Bizerte in less than a month. (Xinhua/NAN)
