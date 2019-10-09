Mugabe’s family planning to build museum at his rural home

Robert Mugabe, Ex-President of Zimbabwe
The family of the late former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe is planning to build a museum at his rural home in Zvimba where he lies buried, local media reported.

Mr Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, said that a museum would be more appropriate than the mausoleum which the family had initially agreed that he would be buried in, local broadcaster ZTN News reported on Wednesday.

“That place is going to be turned into a museum type of thing where his grave is in the middle there and people can walk around.

In actual fact, in hindsight, this was the best decision, because a mausoleum would have been smaller,” ZTN quoted the nephew and family spokesman as saying.

Mr Mugabe died in Singapore aged 95 on September 6 this year and was declared a national hero.

The government wanted to have his remained interred at the National Heroes Acre and had agreed with the family that the former leader would be buried in a mausoleum.

Work on the mausoleum had begun when the family had a change of mind and decided to bury him at his rural home at a modest ceremony on September 28.

(Xinhua/NAN)

