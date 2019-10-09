Ethiopian official urges African countries to benefit from ties with China

AU-building [PHOTO CREDIT: Face2Face Africa]
AU-building [PHOTO CREDIT: Face2Face Africa]

An Ethiopian official Tuesday called on African countries to develop their own strategies on how to benefit from the enormous opportunities arising from ties with China.

Arkebe Oqubay, Minister and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, made an opening remark here at a seminar on industrialisation strategies organised by the African Centre for Economic Transformation.

Mr Oqubay said China is exemplary in areas such as modern agriculture and Africa should tap into China’s expertise for further development.

READ ALSO: Dangote, Mo Ibrahim, Bill Gates, others meet to discuss Africa’s development

He also shared Ethiopia’s experience and commitment to structural transformation, noting that Ethiopia has plans for long-term investment, especially in energy, manufacturing and modern railway system.

Very good policies, backed by strong leadership, are needed to achieve the transformation and development the citizens seek, said Mr Oqubay. (Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.