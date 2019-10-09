Ethiopian official urges African countries to benefit from ties with China

Related News

An Ethiopian official Tuesday called on African countries to develop their own strategies on how to benefit from the enormous opportunities arising from ties with China.

Arkebe Oqubay, Minister and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, made an opening remark here at a seminar on industrialisation strategies organised by the African Centre for Economic Transformation.

Mr Oqubay said China is exemplary in areas such as modern agriculture and Africa should tap into China’s expertise for further development.

He also shared Ethiopia’s experience and commitment to structural transformation, noting that Ethiopia has plans for long-term investment, especially in energy, manufacturing and modern railway system.

Very good policies, backed by strong leadership, are needed to achieve the transformation and development the citizens seek, said Mr Oqubay. (Xinhua/NAN)