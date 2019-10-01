900 homeless in South Africa after fire disaster

Related News

More than 900 people were left homeless when fire burnt their shacks in Johannesburg’s Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park, said Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina on Tuesday.

He stated that they are investigating what caused the fire which caused extensive damage on Monday night.

“The cause of the fire is not yet established at this stage.

“Three to four hundred shacks were destroyed.

“No fatalities or injuries (are) reported at this stage.

“Our teams are investigating the cause of fire and we should receive preliminary report soon,” said Mr Masina.

He said 49 taxis had been provided to transfer people to community halls where “they are being accommodated and given the necessary assistance”.

Mr Masina invited the civil society and faith-based organisations to help those affected by the fire.

(Xinhua/NAN)