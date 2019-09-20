Namibia mobilises funds for repatriated refugees

Namibia map
Namibia map

Namibia is mobilising financial resources to reintegrate 3,000 of its citizens, who were last week repatriated by neighbouring Botswana, a senior government official said Friday.

Botswana took the decision to repatriate the Namibians after offering them many chances to voluntarily return home in previous years without any success.

Commissioner of Refugees in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Likius Valombola, said the Namibian Government was ready to accommodate their citizens, who returned from a self-imposed exile.

“The government has raised funds to accommodate them and they are part of us, although some of them were born in Botswana,’’ he said.

The returning refugees fled Namibia between 1998 and 1999 after attempts by a group of insurgents to secede the Caprivi region in the northeast part of the country, now known as Zambezi region.

The insurgencies caused unrest forcing many to flee to Botswana in search of refuge.

The Namibian government used its military and special forces to squash the revolt. (Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.