Spanking children unconstitutional, South African court rules

The Constitutional Court ruled that it is illegal to spank children
By Andre van Wyk

The Constitutional Court has upheld a South Gauteng High Court ruling in 2017 to eliminate the common-law defence of reasonable chastisement when spanking a child, TimesLive reports.

The court said that there are effective ways to discipline a child without needing to resort to corporal punishment. The case arrived at the Constitutional Court after the South Gauteng High Court ruled that reasonable chastisement was unconstitutional in a matter related to a father who was found guilty of assaulting his 13-year old son for watching pornography.

According to IOL, civil society group Freedom of Religion SA (FOR SA), sought to have the high court ruling set aside during, claiming parents should be allowed to practice “reasonable” and “moderate” chastisement on their children, and that there was a difference between administering discipline and abuse.

The ruling now opens the possibility of making spanking illegal.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.