At least one killed, two injured in Mogadishu explosion

Mogadishu on the map of Somalia
Mogadishu on the map of Somalia

At least one person was killed and two others injured in a blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, the Police and witnesses confirmed.

A police officer, who spoke to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, said the blast was a result of an improvised explosive device (IED), which was fitted at a police officer’s car that exploded, causing casualties and damages.

“We can confirm the death of one person and two others injuries,’’ the officer said, adding that the blast also damaged a gas station nearby.

READ ALSO: Man jailed for stealing church offering

A witness told Xinhua the blast was huge and caused panic among passers-by.

“I was on the same road when I heard a loud sound of blast, then I saw people running in different directions,’’ Jibril Ga’al, a witness told Xinhua.

The IED attack follows a series of similar cases in Mogadishu in recent weeks since the death of City Mayor, Abdirahman Osman, in a targeted suicide at his office last month.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.