Ethiopia urges South African gov’t to protect its nationals

South Africa on map
South Africa on map

The Ethiopian government on Thursday urged the South African government to give the necessary protection to Ethiopian nationals residing in the country.

Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene, made the call during her meeting with the South African Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ndumiso Ndima Ntshinga, in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government made the call in a statement against the backdrop of the recent attacks on foreigners living in South Africa.

Ms Zemene, who condemned the attacks on fellow Africans and the looting and destruction of foreign-owned shops and properties in South Africa, expressed “deep sadness” at the recent incidents in that country.

The Ethiopian government quoted the South African Ambassador as saying that the recent violence in South Africa was “totally unacceptable and saddening.

“I believe that things will return to normalcy as the government has attached due attention to the problem.”

The Ethiopian government further said that the Ethiopian Embassy in Pretoria would work closely with authorities and members of the community to address the issue.

Xenophobic attacks broke out in South Africa following a planned strike by truck drivers in that country who were protesting the presence of foreign nationals in the trucking business.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

In 2015, widespread violence against foreigners broke out in parts of the country, leaving several foreigners dead.

Ever since, sporadic incidents of xenophobia-related attacks have been reported. (Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.