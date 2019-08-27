South Africa: White House Reporter Now Knows Who South Africa’s President Is

Darlene Superville's corrected tweet. [Photo: Photo: @dsupervilleap/Twitter]
Darlene Superville's corrected tweet. [Photo: Photo: @dsupervilleap/Twitter]

The United States reporter who called South African president Cyril Ramaphosa an “unidentified leader” has corrected her mistake.

About 12 hours after she was taken to task by South Africans on Twitter, Darlene Superville – who is the White House reporter for Associated Press – tweeted the same picture with a new caption in which she names Ramaphosa, who is attending the G7 Summit in France.

The tweet now says: “World leader group hug before the group photo at #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @CyrilRamaphosa @JustinTrudeau @narendramodi.”

The earlier incarnation said: “World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. ⁦@EmmanuelMacron ⁩ ⁦@narendramodi ⁦@JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader.”

However, her new tweet has not done enough, it seems.

She is now being criticised for not apologising:

@NgasamaFelix: You’ve quietly made correction without an apology to South Africans for disrespecting their president in your earlier twaddle. But then again, apology is a foreign language to a person inflated with ignorance & its conjoined twin arrogance

@TomiDee: Thanks for rectifying your earlier mishap you however still owe @CyrilRamaphosa  and the people an @PresidencyZA  of South Africa an open apology!

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

@Keke_Makhetha: Ma’am, an apology tweet would have take  less that a minute and would t have cost you anything. Your behavior smacks  of arrogance and disrespect towards African leadership. Do the right thing and apologise.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.