Cattle rustlers kill 12 in Northern Kenya

Twelve people, including three children, were killed when suspected Ethiopian livestock raiders attacked two settlements in northern Kenya, police said Sunday.

The attackers killed five men and injured three others when raiding about 500 cattle in the Manyatta Qoroso area of Marsabit County, which borders Ethiopia, on Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

A day later, the raiders attacked the nearby village of Kubi Ires Burale Fora, killing four adults and three children and stealing 1,000 goats, police said.

Kenyan authorities were on the hunt for the attackers by ground and air, according to the statement.

Although cattle rustling is common in Kenya, especially in the East African nation’s north, cross-border attacks are rare. (dpa/NAN)