Stampede at rap concert leaves five dead in Algeria

At least five people were killed in a stampede at a rap concert in Algeria.
The concert and the stampede happened in Algiers, the Algerian capital, on Thursday night.
The BBC quoted a local news site, TSA, as stating that the victims included three males and two females.
Thousands of people had gathered at a stadium to see rapper Abderraouf Derradji, better known as Soolking, perform when the stampede broke out at one of the entrances.
Over a dozen people were also injured in the stampede.
Despite the stampede, the concert continued and was aired live on TV.
