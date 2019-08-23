Stampede at rap concert leaves five dead in Algeria

Related News

At least five people were killed in a stampede at a rap concert in Algeria.

The concert and the stampede happened in Algiers, the Algerian capital, on Thursday night.

The BBC quoted a local news site, TSA, as stating that the victims included three males and two females.

Thousands of people had gathered at a stadium to see rapper Abderraouf Derradji, better known as Soolking, perform when the stampede broke out at one of the entrances.

Over a dozen people were also injured in the stampede.

Despite the stampede, the concert continued and was aired live on TV.