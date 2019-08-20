Former Zimbabwe vice president flees amid anti-corruption probe

Zimbabwe former vice president, Phelekezela Mphoko, who fled the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission officers at a Bulawayo police station on Tuesday, is still on the run according to ZACC spokesperson, John Makamure.

Responding to questions from Xinhua, Mr Makamure said officers had told him that they were still on the ground looking for him and nothing had materialised yet.

“There are some addresses to be checked but what we have confirmed for sure is that he is still in Bulawayo at his safe house,’’ Mr Makamure said.

Mphoko on Saturday refused to cooperate with ZACC officers and instructed them to leave his home after all their efforts to arrest him.

He was accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly instructed junior police officers to free then Zimbabwe National Road Administration Acting Chief Executive Moses Juma.

Juma had been arrested on criminal abuse of office charges and was being held at Avondale Police Station in Harare.

Mphoko allegedly committed the offence when he was still the Vice President of Zimbabwe.

However, the former Vice President had on Monday agreed to meet ZACC officers at a police station in Bulawayo, but sped off upon arrival, apparently having second thoughts about the meeting. (Xinhua/NAN)

