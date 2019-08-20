Sudan’s ousted president Bashir ‘got millions from Saudi royals’

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in court on August 19, 2019. [Photo: Photo: France24/YouTube]
Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in court on August 19, 2019. [Photo: Photo: France24/YouTube]

Sudan‘s ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir says he received millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, a police detective told a Khartoum court on Monday, Reuters reports.

AFP reports that the former president, who was forced from power by months of protests in April, sat in a metal cage wearing a traditional white gown at the opening of his corruption trial.

His relatives chanted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) as proceedings got under way. Bashir arrived in a huge military convoy.

Bashir is charged with illicit possession of foreign currency and accepting gifts in an unofficial manner, Reuters says.

Local news website Radio Dabanga says Bashir himself has not commented on the charges – but his team of defence lawyers has dismissed them as ‘baseless’.

Police Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Mohamed, a detective in the team investigating Bashir, testified that Bashir told them he had received $25 million from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, known as MbS.

Reuters quotes the detective as saying that Bashir said MbS gave him the money for spending outside the Sudanese state budget and that it was spent on donations, without going into further details on who received it.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Read also: Saudi announces August 10 as Arafat day, Sallah is Sunday

AFP reports that Bashir said he also received two previous payments of $35 million and $30 million from Saudi King Abdullah, who died in 2015.

Radio Dabanga reported in April that a substantial amount of cash was seized during a search of Bashir’s residence in Khartoum.

Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of masterminding genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the testimony.

The next hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.