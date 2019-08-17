South African police arrest 18 suspects after foreign shops looting

South African police used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
South African police used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

The South African police said on Saturday that 18 suspects had been arrested following the Soweto looting of shops belonging to foreigners on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the situation is now calm in Soweto townships following the looting spree.

On Wednesday night, several shops belonging to foreigners were looted.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele told Xinhua that the situation is calm and they are monitoring the situation.

“The situation is calm and we are monitoring the affected areas.

“We have arrested 18 suspects who will be charged with public violence. They will appear in court soon,” said Makhubele.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He condemned the looting of shops on what he blamed on opportunistic criminals.

The chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum (ADF), Vusumuzi Sibanda, said that some shops are still closed due to fear.

Read also: Xenophobic killings in SA: NANS shuts down MTN, DSTV offices in Benue

“The situation is a bit calm with police patrolling but some shops are still closed. Some ran away to seek shelter at police stations while some went to live with friends. Some shop owners are still afraid to open shops,” Sibanda said.

Sibanda said the government is not doing enough to protect foreigners who are always attacked and their property confiscated by locals.

ADF is an organisation of citizens of more than 35 African countries whose residents stay in South Africa.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.