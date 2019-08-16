Sudan’s governing military council reopens Al-Jazeera bureau

Related News

Sudan’s governing military council on Friday allowed television network Al-Jazeera to reopen its bureau in the country’s capital, less than three months after shutting it down in the aftermath of a military coup.

“The (Transitional Military Council) has informed us on Friday that we can reopen our office in Khartoum, and now we are starting our journalistic work,” Al-Jazeera Khartoum Bureau Chief, Al-Musalami Al-Kabbashi, said.

The decision comes one day before the TMC and opposition groups are scheduled to sign a three-year agreement toward a power-sharing government, a deal that had already been reached earlier this month.

The office of the Doha-based broadcaster was closed on May 31, shortly after several people were killed during demonstrations demanding the military step aside to allow for a civilian government.

The military deposed long-ruling president Omar al-Bashir during a coup on April 11.

