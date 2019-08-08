Rebels kill 12 in South Sudan bus attack

Related News

At least 12 people, including a child, were on Thursday killed when unknown rebels ambushed two buses outside South Sudan’s capital Juba.

According to police spokesman, Daniel Boula, five other passengers received bullet wounds during the attack, which happened on the road between the town of Bor and Juba, about 80 kilometres North-East of the capital.

“The identity of the attackers and the reason for the ambush was unknown.

“Roadside attacks are common in the volatile East African nation where numerous rebel groups are active and various ethnic groups regularly clash mainly over natural resources,’’ Boula said. (dpa/NAN)