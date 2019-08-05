Car crash explosion kills 19 in Cairo

Egypt on map
Egypt on map

Nineteen people have been killed and 30 others injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said on Monday.

There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo’s Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.

The explosion triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of a nearby hospital – the National Cancer Institute, the health ministry said.

Read also: We’ll complete ongoing infrastructural projects – Buhari

Shortly after the explosion, blazing cars could be seen in the roadway as passers-by struggled to help the injured.

Later in the morning, investigators scoured the scene amid a heavy police presence.

The hospital building showed apparent damage up to the third floor.

Sources say that Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the incident.

The ministry said that the injured were taken to three different hospitals, where they were being treated for wounds and burns.

According to the country’s official statistics agency, in 2018, there were 8,000 car crashes in the country – crashes that left more than 3,000 people dead and 12,000 injured.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.