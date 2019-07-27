Sudan says 87 killed when security forces broke up protest in June

Sudanese protesters [PHOTO CREDIT: Al Jazeera]
The Head of a Sudanese Investigative Committee said on Saturday that 87 people were killed and 168 wounded on June 3 when a sit-in protest was violently broken up by security forces.

Fath al-Rahman Saeed, the head of the committee, told a news conference that 17 of those killed were in the square occupied by protesters and 48 of the wounded were hit by bullets.

Some security forces fired at protesters and three officers violated orders by moving forces into the sit-in, he said, adding that an order was also issued to whip protesters.

Opposition medics have said 127 people were killed and 400 wounded in the dispersal, while the Health Ministry had put the death toll at 61.

The sit-in outside the Defence Ministry in the capital Khartoum was a focal point for protests that led to the ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

“Some outlaws exploited this gathering and formed another gathering in what is known as the Columbia area, where negative and illegal practices took place,’’ Mr Saeed said.

“It became a security threat, forcing the authorities to make necessary arrangements to clear the area,’’ he said.

(Reuters/NAN)

