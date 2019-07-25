Tunisia’s parliament speaker sworn in as interim president

Mohamed Ennaceur
Mohamed Ennaceur

Tunisia’s parliamentary speaker, Mohamed Ennaceur, has been sworn in as the country’s interim president, the official Tunisian news agency TAP reported.

The appointment of the interim president comes just hours after the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.

Mr Ennaceur took the oath of office at the assembly in the capital Tunis, the agency said.

According to the Tunisian constitution, the head of the parliament can temporarily serve as president for a maximum period of 90 days.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following Mr Ennaceur’s statement on national television, the country’s ministry of interior said Tunisia’s security situation is stable and that the ministry is carrying out its national duty.

The country will hold presidential elections ahead of the previously scheduled November 17 date.

(Dpa/NAN)

