Rwanda to open embassy in Morocco

Rwanda is to open its embassy in Morocco, a Moroccan official told news Agency MAP on Wednesday.
Rwandan President, Paul Kagame appointed Sheikh Saleh Habimana as Rwanda’s new ambassador to Rabat.
The Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita on July 5, paid a visit to Rwanda, during which he delivered a message from King Mohammed VI to Kagame.
Relations between the two countries witnessed a turning point after Mr Kagame’s visit to Morocco in June 2016 and a return visit by Mr Mohammed VI to Rwanda in October 2016.
Rabat and Kigali signed 23 bilateral agreements of cooperation during the visits.
In March, a series of bilateral agreements covering several areas were signed between Rabat and Kigali as part of the first session of the Joint Committee.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.