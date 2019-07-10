South African actress Nomhle Nkonyeni dies

By: ChristoThurston and AllAfrica
Cape Town — Veteran stage and screen actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77.
Nkonyeni’s most recent role was Lulama Langa in Scandal!, an etv soapie.
The South African government shared their condolences to the family of actress Nomhle Nkonyeni.
“She will be remembered for her excellent contribution to the performing arts. Earlier this year, she was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. Ugqatso ulifezile!” their statement said.
Earlier this year Nkonyeni was awarded the prestigious honour by President Cyril Ramaphosa for excellence in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism or sport.
