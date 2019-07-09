Clashes near Libya’s Tripoli leave more than 1,000 people killed over three months – WHO

Clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) near the country’s capital of Tripoli have left over 1,000 people killed and over 5,500 people injured over three months, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Libya said on Tuesday.
“As the #Tripoli crisis enters its fourth month, the toll is 1048 dead, including 106 civilians, and 5558 injured, including 289 civilians. WHO continues to send doctors and medical supplies to help hospitals cope. Our teams have performed more than 1700 surgeries in 3 months,” WHO in Libya wrote on Twitter.
Armed clashes between the LNA and the GNA escalated on April 4, when LNA chief Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. The GNA promptly launched a counteroffensive.
NAN
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.