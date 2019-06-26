Terrorists kill seven police officers in Egypt’s north Sinai

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi: Egypt's President

At least seven Egyptian policemen, including one officer, have been killed in terrorist attacks at different checkpoints in the North Sinai city of Arish.

The country’s Interior Ministry said this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Four terrorists have been killed, including a suicide bomber who set off his explosives at one of the checkpoints attacked,’’ the statement said.

It added that security forces had frustrated terrorist attacks that took place in southern and western Arish on Tuesday night.

Some explosive devices, automatic weapons, hand-made bombs were seized, according to the statement.

The attackers targeted three checkpoints.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, yet.

Egypt’s government has been battling Islamist militants centred in northern Sinai since the military ousted the Islamist leader, Mohamed Morsi, who died on June 17 after collapsing in court.

Some Islamist groups, including the Sinai-based Islamic State that claimed responsibility of most of the previous attacks, had pledged revenge for his death.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.