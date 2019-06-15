Nigerian group protests killings in Sudan

Related News

A group on Friday took to the streets of Abuja to protest the killings going on in Sudan.

Led by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, the protesters marched to the Sudanese Embassy in Abuja and called on the Sudanese government to end the killings before it spreads to other parts of Africa.

The country has been engulfed in turmoil since security forces on June 3 violently broke up a weeks-long sit-in by protesters demanding an end to military rule.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said on June 5 that that at least 101 people had been killed in the crackdown.

It also said 40 bodies (of protesters) have been recovered from the Nile river.

A military council has ruled the country since the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, following months of protests against his three-decade authoritarian rule.

But army general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said following the crackdown, that the agreement had been ditched and an election would take place within nine months, a plan rejected by demonstrators.

Western powers have warned that snap elections will crush hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan and also urged a return to negotiations.

At the protest in Abuja, Aminu Ibrahim, a Nigerian student at the University of Garden City in Sudan, said there is need for peace in the country.

He said students have been out of school for six months ”and this is a great concern to the citizens”.

Mr Ibrahim pleaded for peace in the North African country.