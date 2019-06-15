Nigerian group protests killings in Sudan

Nigerian group protests killings in Sudan
Nigerian group protests killings in Sudan

A group on Friday took to the streets of Abuja to protest the killings going on in Sudan.

Led by its convener, Deji Adeyanju, the protesters marched to the Sudanese Embassy in Abuja and called on the Sudanese government to end the killings before it spreads to other parts of Africa.

The country has been engulfed in turmoil since security forces on June 3 violently broke up a weeks-long sit-in by protesters demanding an end to military rule.

The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said on June 5 that that at least 101 people had been killed in the crackdown.

It also said 40 bodies (of protesters) have been recovered from the Nile river.

A military council has ruled the country since the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir on April 11, following months of protests against his three-decade authoritarian rule.

But army general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said following the crackdown, that the agreement had been ditched and an election would take place within nine months, a plan rejected by demonstrators.

Western powers have warned that snap elections will crush hopes for a democratic transition in Sudan and also urged a return to negotiations.

At the protest in Abuja, Aminu Ibrahim, a Nigerian student at the University of Garden City in Sudan, said there is need for peace in the country.

He said students have been out of school for six months ”and this is a great concern to the citizens”.

Mr Ibrahim pleaded for peace in the North African country.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.