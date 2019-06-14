Cameroon lifts travel ban in troubled Anglophone region

Related News

Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Northwest on Friday removed an overnight travel ban on persons and property.

The information is in a statement signed by the Governor of the region, Adolph Lele Lafrique.

Mr Lafrique did not give any reason why the ban was removed in the region that was ravaged by armed separatism.

The ban was imposed in November 2018, restricting movement from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time in the region in a bid to limit persistent separatists’ attacks at night.

Fighting is still ongoing in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where armed separatists wanted to create an independent nation they call “Ambazonia.’’

(Xinhua/NAN)