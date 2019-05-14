South Africa’s unemployment rate rises to 27.6%

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 27.6 per cent in the first quarter from 27.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2018, official data showed on Tuesday.
Statistics South Africa said in its quarterly labour force survey that there were 6.2 million people without jobs in the three months to the end of March, compared with 6.1 million people in the previous quarter.
The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, rose to 38 per cent in the first quarter from 37 per cent in the previous quarter, the report indicated.
(Reuters/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.