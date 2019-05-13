Zimbabwe begins power cuts

Emmerson-Mnangagwa-ngwena
Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe has started rolling power cuts lasting up to eight hours that will also hit mines, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said on Monday.

ZETDC said in a public notice that the cut was due to a reduced output at both the largest hydro plant and ageing coal-fired generators.

ZETDC said power cuts, known locally as load shedding, would start on Monday and would last up to eight hours during morning and evening peak periods.

“The power shortfall is being managed through load shedding in order to balance the power supply available and the demand’’ the firm said.

Analysts said that the power cuts would add to mounting public anger against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government as Zimbabweans grappled with an economic crisis.

Zimbabweans have seen shortages of U.S. dollars, fuel, food and medicines as well as soaring inflation that has eroded earnings and savings.

Isaac Kwesu, Chief Executive of Chamber of Mines, which groups Zimbabwe’s biggest mining companies, did not answer his mobile phone when contacted for comment.

Mining accounts for more than three-quarters of Zimbabwe’s export earnings and any power cuts in the sector will affect production and exports.

In the past, some of the big mines, including platinum and gold producers, have resorted to directly importing electricity from neighbouring countries like Mozambique and South Africa.

Zimbabwe last experienced its worst power shortages in 2016, following a devastating drought.

The southern African nation, which is producing 969 MW daily against peak demand of 2,100 MW, is entering its peak winter power demand season, which will increase electricity consumption.

Minister of Energy and Power Development, Joram Gumbo, said he would travel to Mozambique this week to try to agree an electricity supply deal with that country’s power utility Hydro Cahora Bassa.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.