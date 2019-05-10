South Africa: Ruling ANC Remains Ahead in Election Results

Related News

Cape Town — At 6.30am on Friday May 10, South Africa’s Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the lead, with just over 57% of the vote.

The country voted in national and provincial elections on May 8.

Results for the three main political parties were as follows:

ANC – 6 816 002 votes, or 57.22%

Democratic Alliance – 2 598 361, or 21.81%

Economic Freedom Fighters – 1 200 821, or 10.08%

Election statistics:

Results Capturing Progress 75.17 %

Voting Districts Captured – 17 233 of 22 925

Total Valid Votes – 11 912 086

Spoilt Votes – 167 217

Total Votes Cast – 12 079 303

Voter Turnout – 65 44 %

Registered Population – 26 756 649