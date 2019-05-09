ANC takes early lead in South African elections

Cape Town — At 9am on Thursday May 9, South Africa’s Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the lead.
The country voted in national and provincial elections on May 8.
Results for the three main political parties were as follows:
ANC – 1 742 573 votes, or 55.04%
Democratic Alliance – 824 328 votes, or 26.04%
Economic Freedom Fighters – 260 507 votes, or 8.23%
Election statistics:
Total Valid Votes 3 165 859
Spoilt Votes 42 659
Total Votes Cast 3 208 518
Voter Turnout 64 79 %
Registered Population 26 756 649
Total Voting Districts 22 925
Voting Districts Completed 5 883 (25.66%)
